Complaint lodged against actor Sai Pallavi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:12 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged against actor Sai Pallavi by Bajrang Dal activists at the Sultan Bazaar police station on Thursday accusing her of making derogatory comments against Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits.

Police said the activists alleged that Sai Pallavi, during a recent interview to a vernacular channel, had said there was not much difference between those who carried out atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits and those attacking and killing people in the name of cow vigilantism, quoting a recent incident. They said her comments hurt sentiments of animal lovers whom she compared with Kashmiri extremists.

The Sultan Bazaar police received the complaint and said they were yet to book any case. Based on a legal opinion, further action would be taken.