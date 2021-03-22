Complete PRLIS works by this year: CM KCR

Chief Minister wanted them to work with total commitment and complete all the works of the pending projects in Krishna Basin in a time-bound manner

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Water Resources Department officials to complete the works on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by end of December this year. He also wanted them to work with total commitment and complete all the works of the pending projects in Krishna Basin in a time-bound manner.

At a high-level meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works on PRLIS and the need to speeding up the works. He recalled that his speeches never concluded without mentioning the water crisis in Mahabubnagar and flouride problems of Nalgonda during the separate Telangana statehood movement.

“The then rulers intentionally kept Telangana projects pending. After formation of the State, these pending projects are being completed one by one. People with certain vested interest created problems and obstacles for the completion of the Palamuru Rangareddy project by filing cases in the courts and getting stay orders. But yet we are going ahead with the works with more determination,” he said.

The State government completed pending projects such as Kalwakurty, Nettempadu, Bhima and also partial works of Jurala and turned 11 lakh acres in southern Palamuru fertile. The Chief Minister asked the officials to come up with an action plan to complete some unfinished works at a fast pace. “Works should be continued taking inspiration from the Kaleshwaram Project. In any case, the works on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme should be completed by this December,” he added.

Further, the Chief Minister observed that there is a difference between the water flow of Godavari and Krishna Rivers. The Godavari flow would be more while it traverses, but the flow from Krishna is less.

“Moreover, with upper riparian States of Krishna River like Karnataka and Maharashtra constructing projects and the neighboring State drawing water through pipes and due to lack of rain, availability of Krishna water has been on the decline and reached danger levels.” Against this backdrop, he emphasised the need to utilise the rightful share of the State in Krishna water till the last drop. For this, all the pending projects on Krishna River, including Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, should be completed on a war footing.

Chandrashekhar Rao suggested diversion of Krishna River water to make Palamuru a fertile and crop yielding land. He said this project could be linked to the Jurala project. He also discussed with the Ministers and the officials about the land acquisition to be taken up for the Lift Irrigation Scheme, rehabilitation measures, construction of the power sub-stations, digging of the canals, setting up of the pumps and related works. He also discussed at length on funds needed for the land acquisition, pending works, reservoirs required and other works. He also wanted to know if there was any need to increase storage capacity and the full Tank level capacity of these reservoirs at present.

The Chief Minister wanted pumps to be fitted at Narlapur, Edula and Vattem. He instructed the engineers to complete the tunnel works from Narlapur to Edula by June end. He also questioned the officials about the delay in progress of works on Vattem to Karivena Canal and the canal lining works, despite the State government releasing the funds on time. Principal Secretary for Water Resource Rajat Kumar, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, and Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao were asked to conduct weekly review on the works by going on the field visits. He made it clear that necessary funds were kept available with the officials at various levels for speedy completion of the projects. He termed the Water Resources department as lifeline of Telangana State.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLAs P Laxmareddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Guvvala Balraju, Abraham, Anjaiah Yadav, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Narender Reddy, Ala Venkateswar Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary for Water Resources Rajat Kumar, E-in-C Muralidhar Rao, Advisor Penta Reddy, SEs of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and other officials, attended the meeting.

