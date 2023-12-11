Conference on establishing psychiatric services held in Hyderabad

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), Telangana State branch, in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry at Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, hosted a conference titled 'Establishing Psychiatric Services.'

Published Date - 05:17 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: A conference with the theme ‘Establishing Psychiatric Services’, featuring experts in the field of psychiatry to deliberate on the means to establish and expand comprehensive mental health services in both government and private sector was organised by Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), Telangana State branch and Department of Psychiatry, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research.

The sessions in the conference covered a spectrum of mental healthcare topics, including psychotherapy, de-addiction services, child psychiatry, rehabilitation, telepsychiatry, geriatric services, nursing homes, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, said that due to implementation of Mental Health Act, almost all the government medical colleges in each district have a psychiatric department. It is important that their services should be extended to the entire district. With the help of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, the psychiatrists posted in secondary care hospitals, this goal can be accomplished.

Dr. Uma Shankar, Medical Superintendent, Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda Dr. Arabinda Brahma, General Secretary, Indian Psychiatric Society and CEO, Mental Health Authority, Telangana, Dr. Ashok K Alimchandani, Vice-President IPS-TSB and other senior health officials were present.