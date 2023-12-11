Telangana: People line up at Praja Darbar to highlight their problems

Though the Chief Minister did not attend the Praja Darbar, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu visited Jhotirao Phule Praja Bhavan and interacted with applicants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:31 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: People from different places queued up at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands to attend the Praja Darbar, which is continuing for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

On Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had launched the Praja Darbar, a programme under which people can file applications about their grievances.

Much before the scheduled time of 10 a.m., many turned up at the venue and stood in the queue. Though the Chief Minister did not attend the Praja Darbar, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu visited Jhotirao Phule Praja Bhavan and interacted with applicants.

He also spoke with officials about the arrangements at the venue for the convenience of the people. Drinking water, tents and wheelchairs have been arranged at the venue for the convenience of differently-abled and officials said the programme would continue till evening.

The Chief Minister is conducting a review meeting on agriculture sector at BR Ambedkar Secretariat and the IT Minister has also left for the Secretariat from the Jhotirao Phule Praja Bhavan.