Conflict over Krishna water sharing heating up; KRMB has nothing to offer as solution

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 11 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The tussle over the ratio of Krishna water sharing has started heating up once again and the river management board (KRMB) seems to have nothing to offer as a solution before the issue boils over.

Both the Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, were at loggerheads on the issue at the last meeting of the River management board held on May 10.

In the absence of a consensus, the board, as a way out, sought to facilitate a solution formula hammered out soliciting the intervention of Ministry of Jal Shakti. But no headway could be made on this count too, even a month after the Board met with the water sharing issue on the agenda. Telangana has been left clueless so far on the Board’s response.

Since the new water year has already commenced and the irrigation schedule has to be notified in advance for the benefit of the farmers in the command of the joint projects in Krishna basin, the government of Telangana has reminded the board over the issue.

Engineer-in- Chief (General) C Muralidhar wrote to the KRMB chairman on May 31, requesting him to refer the issue to the Minister of Jal Shakti without delay as assured at the board meeting. But the Board is yet to get back to the State on this.

AP Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Sashibushan Kumar dashed off a letter to the KRMB chairman two days ago differing with the minutes of the board meeting over the water sharing issue. He wanted the ad hoc sharing pattern of 64:36 ratio between AP and Telangana to be continued. It was in fact laid down just for one year initially and continued for eight years thereafter.

Telangana, which was being meted out a raw deal with ad hoc sharing arrangement for the last nine years, is rightfully staking its claim for a due share of 50 per cent. The ENC (General) in his letter recalled that the Board, with regard to sharing of water in Krishna basin had decided to refer the matter to the Department of Water Resources for decision by the Apex Council.

The same was also recorded in the minutes communicated by the KRMB. But, no intimation was received from the KRMB on the issue being referred to the Government of India so far. The board could not put in place an interim arrangement for sharing the river water for the Kharif either.

Meanwhile, well before Telangana could place its water indent for the season, Andhra Pradesh has started drawing water from the basin projects to meet its needs in Krishna delta.

