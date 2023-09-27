Cong, BJP adopting discriminatory policies against TS: Harish Rao

Stating that the BJP and Congress were adopting discriminatory policies against the people of Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress was Accused Number 1 in discrimination against Telangana, while the BJP was Accused Number 2.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Speaking after laying the foundation for development works worth Rs.50 crore in Tandur constituency along with Mines and Geology Minister P Mahendra Reddy, MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and local MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy on Wednesday, Harish Reddy said both the BJP and Congress were harming the interests of the State and adopting a discriminatory attitude towards the people of Telangana.

“Both the parties are responsible for the backwardness of the country. Today, the people of the country are seeking the ‘Telangana Model’ of development,” he said.

Stating that the CPI was provoking Anganwadi workers, Harish Rao urged Anganwadi workers not to fall prey to political parties as they were misleading them for political gains. “The Telangana government is paying more salaries to Anganwadi workers than in any BJP or Congress ruled State. Even in Prime Minister Modi’s Gujarat, Anganwadi workers are being paid a salary of just Rs.6,000, while in Telangana, the government is paying Rs.13,500 per month,” he said.

Stating that a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) would soon be constituted and salaries of government employees would be increased, he said along with that of government employees, the State government would increase the salaries of Anganwadi and Asha workers as well.

On the Prime Minister’s visit to the State on October 1, he said Modi had was discriminating against the people of Telangana. “Why is he coming to Telangana? Is it to say that they have not given a single new central school to Telangana? Will he resolve the Kotepally reservoir issue to help people of Tandur?” he asked.

Coming down heavily on union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Harish Rao said the union minister should explain why the Centre had not given a central university to Telangana.