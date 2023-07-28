Dam safety panel visits Kaddam project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Nirmal: A team comprising 24 members of the Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) and State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) inspected the Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Friday.

AB Pandya, member of DSRP, told the media that they studied issues affecting the dam and possible measures taken up by the government of Telangana based on recommendations of the team. He stated that the 70-year old project was facing multiple problems due to continuous massive floods and usage.

The team visited the project as part of dam rehabilitation and improvement activity. The DSRP of the union government is funded by the World Bank.