Cong, BRS using Kaleshwaram to settle political scores: BJP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress and the BRS of using the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project to settle political scores and to divert the attention of the people from core issues.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly on Tuesday, BJP MLA Payal Shanker said both the parties were not allowing discussion on important issues and were confining to the Kaleshwaram project to mislead the people. “BJP wants to discuss important issues in the assembly but the two parties in order to score over each other were diverting the issue, ” he alleged.

Both the parties were indulging in a drama to create a narrative for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said, adding that the two parties were working in tandem for political survival. Instead of creating confusion on the damages caused to the Medigadda barrage, the State government should hand over the probe to CBI so that the guilty could be punished, he said.