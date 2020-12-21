Cong leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

By | Published: 5:44 pm

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said.

He was 93.

Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

He completed 93 years only on Sunday. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

Vora, a former Chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh and also a former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid their tributes to the departed leader.

PM Modi said he was saddened by the demise of the Congress veteran.

“Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” the PM said in a tweet.

Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 21, 2020

In his condolence message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was sad on hearing about Vora’s demise. The minister said he had worked closely with Vora when he was UP Governor.

“He was respected across parties as a gentle and experienced politician. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi condoled Vora’s demise, saying he was a wonderful human being and a true Congressman.

“Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends,” he tweeted.

Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvBBGGJV27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said every Congress leader and worker is feeling personally pained over Vora’s death.

“Vora ji was a symbol of loyalty, dedication and patience towards the ideology of Congress,” she said.

श्री मोतीलाल वोरा जी के निधन से कांग्रेस पार्टी के हर एक नेता, हर एक कार्यकर्ता को व्यक्तिगत तौर पर दुःख महसूस हो रहा है। वोरा जी कांग्रेस की विचारधारा के प्रति निष्ठा, समर्पण और धैर्य के प्रतीक थे।… @MotilalVora pic.twitter.com/Qvp0R3yRb8 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 21, 2020

She also said Vora was present at every party meeting even at an advanced age of 92 and expressed his views openly on every issue. “Today, while bidding him goodbye I feel sad that an elder member of the family has left us. We will all miss him very much.”

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “A giant is no more. Sh Moti Lal Vora was the epitome of commitment, dedication and loyalty. He inspired an entire generation by his untiring attitude and capacity to brave every adversity. My heartfelt homage.”

The Congress party also tweeted through its official handle, “We offer our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of stalwart Congress leader, former Union Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Motilal Vora. Congress has lost a guiding light. May his soul rest in peace.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .