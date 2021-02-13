Cong MP Venkat Reddy to launch padayatra in Nalgonda on February 20

He had already written a letter to the district Superintendent of Police and the Election Commission of India seeking permission to start ‘Projectulla Sadhana Padayatra’.

Hyderabad: Congress MP and former Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has decided to launch a padayatra from Brahmana Vellemla in Narketpally in Nalgonda district to the Irrigation Department Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) office here on February 20 to protest against the delay in completing projects in the district.

He had already written a letter to the district Superintendent of Police and the Election Commission of India seeking permission to start ‘Projectulla Sadhana Padayatra’.

The Congress started the construction of Brahmana Vellemla in 2008 and if the government spends over Rs 100 crore, the construction work would be completed, he said, and claimed that the Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had spent Rs 1,300 crore on Srisailam Left Bank Canal’s (SLBC) tunnel works and it can be completed if the government spends another Rs 1,000 crore.

“I am starting the 120-km padayatra since the project has been pending for the last few years,” he said, adding that he will complete it in six days. He said he would take part in the walkathon in a peaceful manner and requested farmers to attend in large numbers.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to fulfil the promises made during the elections in 2018. Interacting with media persons, he sought to know the status of waiver of loan and distribution of three acres of land to dalits.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been criticising the Congress that gave separate Statehood for Telangana,” he said, claiming that he worked hard to get permission for Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme.

