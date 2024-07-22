TSEA suggests govt to use solar power for Gruha Jyothi scheme

Solar energy generation would help offset the financial burden of subsidizing electricity under Gruha Jyoti, the association said.

22 July 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Solar Energy Association(TSEA) has urged the State government to take up solar power generation on a large scale to use it in providing electricity to people in cheaper rate, especially the beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which people are being provide 200 units of power free of cost. Solar energy generation would help offset the financial burden of subsidizing electricity under Gruha Jyoti, the association said.

A TSEA delegation under the leadership of its president B Ashok Kumar Goud on Monday called on Energy Secretary Ronald Ross and submitted a representation highlighting the ways through which solar power could be generated and promoted in the State. The delegation suggested the State government convert the unused government land into solar parks for increasing green energy production in the State. This would not only reduce dependence on conventional power sources but also generate sustainable revenue for the State, the association pointed out.

Installing solar panels on ponds, schools, and vacant government lands could empower local communities by providing electricity for schools, Irrigation pumps, and community centres, the TSEA said, adding that this would not only reduce dependence on the main grid but also create local jobs and foster development.

It further stated that by actively promoting the PM Kusum scheme through awareness campaigns, financial Incentives, and streamlined approval processes, the State could encourage citizen participation and reduce overall electricity consumption.

“Telangana can continue to provide free electricity while ensuring long-term sustainability and contributing to a brighter future for our state. We would be honored to discuss these proposals further and contribute to the success of the Gruha Jyoti scheme and Telangana’s renewable energy journey,” Ashok Kumar Goud suggested.