Vigilance probe into Kaleshwaram irregularities diversion tactic, says Krishna Prasad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Official Spokesperson and former DGP T Krishna Prasad termed the State government ordering searches by the Vigilance and Enforcement wing in the offices of the irrigation and Kaleshwaram project to probe into the alleged irregularities in the execution of irrigation projects, as a diversion tactic to delay the probe.

Krishna Prasad on Wednesday said the Vigilance and Enforcement wing does not have the power to charge sheet and arrest the people involved in the irregularities, hence it would be better that the State government hand over the probe to CBI, which was capable of handling such cases. “CM should immediately handover the case to the CBI before the evidence is tampered,”he said.

He said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief had demanded a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram project irregularities, but after coming to power he had changed his stand on the issue and was now pushing for a Judicial Probe . “This is nothing but a diversion tactic adopted by the CM to dilute the probe,”he alleged.