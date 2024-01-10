Ponnam challenges Vinod Kumar to lodge complaint

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar challenged BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar to lodge a complaint with police if the latter had no involvement in the TS Genco job controversy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 04:56 PM

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar challenged BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar to lodge a complaint with police if the latter had no involvement in the TS Genco job controversy.

A woman, who had the same surname as Vinod Kumar, had got a job in the TS Genco, allegedly without attending the recruitment test. It was circulated on social media that the woman was Vinod Kumar’s niece and that she got the job with the help of the former MP.

The Minister, who organized a programme along with morning walkers here on Wednesday, responded to the issue and said the facts would come out if Vinod Kumar lodged a complaint with the police on the allegations leveled against him. On the Kaleshwaram project, he said there was fear among BRS leaders after the vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in the project. Seeking cooperation to investigation officials, he wanted the officials to inform vigilance officials if they had any information about irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project.

Alleging that BJP state president G Kishan Reddy was trying to shield the BRS, he said both the BJP and BRS had an understanding. Prabhakar also said enquiries would be launched into land grabbing incidents in the State. He said land grabbing and illegal sand mining was done with the support of the police in Karimnagar.