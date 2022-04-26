Congress and BJP colluded to target TRS: Puvvada

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Both Congress and BJP colluded with each other targetting TRS in Khammam district, alleged Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister asserted that TRS would again come to power in the 2023 elections and Khammam district would play a major role in it. He strongly condemned the false allegations being made against him by Congress and BJP leaders.

Speaking to the media along with SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar here on Tuesday Ajay Kumar tore into the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and asked why the latter was still continuing in politics as he pledged to give up politics if he lost in Kodangal election.

Describing the TPCC chief as a ‘Supari PCC’, the minister challenged him to do whatever he could with regard to Revanth Reddy’s allegations against Mamata Medical College. The Congress leader could demand a probe by CBI or any other agency.

Mamata College was a Janata College working in a transparent manner and it served thousands of Covid patients during the Covid first and second wave. When the college was set up 25 years ago Revanth Reddy was still a painter, Ajay Kumar commented.

He sought to know what the Congress leader achieved by complaining to the Governor about the college. Being the TPCC chief he pledged the party’s honour to BJP in Huzurabad by-elections and hence unfit to continue in the post, the minister noted.

Ajay Kumar stated that he and 60 lakh members of TRS feel proud about the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao. Even if all the opposition parties came together they could not harm the party as the party enjoys strong public patronage.

He accused Congress leader Renuka Chowdary of being a dubious character. Though her family was connected with drugs and pubs she poses herself as a righteous leader. Everyone in Khammam was aware of how she cheated a tribal leader Ranji Naik and caused his death.

Minister Eshwar noted that Revanth Reddy lacked knowledge of agriculture seasons and had no right to speak about farmers. Even as the Centre refused to buy yasangi paddy the Telangana government made arrangements for paddy procurement in all mandals in the State.

It was during the rule of TDP, with which Revanth Reddy was associated in the past and the previous rule Congress thousands of farmers have committed suicide as the farmers lacked water, electricity and fertilisers. Now all those issues have been sorted out by the TRS government, he added. TRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan and ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju were present.

