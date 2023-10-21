Congress assured Secunderabad Cantonment ticket, says Gaddar’s wife

“My father Gaddar wanted to contest the elections. If the Congress party gives us a ticket, we are prepared to contest, failing which we will announce our future plans shortly,” said Vennela at a press conference here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar’s wife Vimala said the Congress party had assured a ticket to the family to contest from the Secunderabad Cantonment but was now maintaining silence.

Stating that local residents were backing Gaddar’s daughter Vennela’s candidature from the constituency, Vimala demanded the State Congress to give clarity on the ticket issue.

Gaddar passed away on August 6 after a brief illness. He was 74.

On the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee meeting, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had visited Gaddar’s home and consoled his family. The poet and singer’s last major public appearance was on July 2 in Khammam. During the meeting, Gaddar had hugged Rahul Gandhi on stage.

The Secunderabad Cantonment is an SC reserved constituency. A few leaders, including former MP Sarve Satyanarayana, are hoping for a Congress ticket to contest from the constituency.

