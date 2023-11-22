Congress, BRS workers clash in Manthani

Oded sarpanch Sirikonda Bakka Rao and Mahamutharam former ZPTC Raji Reddy sustained injuries in the attack.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 AM, Wed - 22 November 23

Peddapalli: Congress and BRS activists clashed with each other at Kistapur under Minajipet gram panchayat of Mahamutharam mandal on Tuesday night.

Oded sarpanch Sirikonda Bakka Rao and Mahamutharam former ZPTC Raji Reddy sustained injuries in the attack. While Congress workers prevented the police vehicle in Minajipet, BRS activists staged a protest at the police station.

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district Congress president Prakash gave a call to observe a Manthani constituency bandh on Wednesday, alleging that BRS workers attacked Oded sarpanch Bakka Rao.