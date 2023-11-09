| Congress Workers Clash With Brs Supporters In Ibrahimpatnam Three Injured

Congress workers clash with BRS supporters in Ibrahimpatnam; three injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman, were injured when workers of Congress party clashed with BRS supporters at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the candidates of both parties, Malreddy Ranga Reddy of Congress and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of the BRS took out processions to the nomination centre in the constituency.

Workers from both parties who came face to face in rallies, started raising slogans against each other’s party and leaders. In the chaos, the Congress workers clashed with the BRS party workers and stones were pelted.

The police personnel present at the spot, resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse them and the situation was brought under control. Additional forces were deployed.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Watch:

#WATCH | Telangana: A clash broke out between BRS and Congress workers in Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy More details awaited. #TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/Rxx6YR7YUm — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023