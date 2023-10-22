Congress burns within as VHR threatens to expose Uttam’s anti-party activities

Hyderabad: Former MP V Hanumanth Rao has said that Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy was resorting to a mudslinging campaign against him, besides hatching conspiracies to ensure his exit from the Congress.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was instrumental in the exit of senior leaders Maheshwar Reddy and Gudur Narayan Reddy from the Congress, he said, adding that Uttam Kumar had instigated Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy after assuring the MLA that he would become the next TPCC president. He made Jagga Reddy comment against Revanth Reddy regularly, Rao told the media here on Sunday.

Stating that Uttam Kumar Reddy had opposed a BC meeting at Suryapet, the former MP said the Nalgonda MP needed BC community votes but did not extend support to a BC meeting.

Many OBC wing members of the Congress have been complaining about step-motherly treatment, especially in allotment of tickets to BC community leaders in the party. In protest against this attitude, Cheruku Sudhakar quit Congress and joined the ruling BRS.

In the past, Hanumanth Rao was elected as MLA from Amberpet constituency and he even served as a Minister.

“I am supporting the candidature of Laxman Yadav from Amberpet. But Uttam is encouraging N Srikanth Goud, who lodged an SC / ST atrocity case against me” Hanumanth Rao said, adding that in the last elections as per the party high command directions, the Amberpet ticket was allotted to Telangana Jana Samithi founder Prof Kodandaram. Now, Uttam Kumar wants to field his supporter Srikanth Goud, which was not acceptable, Rao said.

Vowing to expose Uttam Kumar Reddy’s anti-Congress activities, Hanumanth Rao said Uttam wanted a ticket for himself and his wife, to which he had not objected. “But if Uttam does not mend his ways, I too will start campaigning against him” he said.

