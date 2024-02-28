Congress conspiring to demolish Kaleshwaram: KTR

Instead of reviving the project by constructing new pillars in place of the three damaged ones, the State government was planning to blame the BRS by spreading false propaganda, said KT Rama Rao

28 February 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was conspiring to demolish the Kaleshwaram project with a view to get votes in the Parliament elections.

Rama Rao released a pamphlet published highlighting the facts on the Kaleshwaram project by Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhukar in Sircilla on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the BRS working president said that instead of reviving the project by constructing new pillars in place of the three damaged ones, the State government was planning to blame the BRS by spreading false propaganda.

The government was also tarnishing the image of Kaleshwaram project, which had emerged as the number one project in the world, by projecting minor technical problems as a big problem, he said and advised the government not to damage the interests of farmers.

People would come to know the facts if they read the pamphlet, he said, also calling upon party workers to refute the conspiracies on the Kaleshwaram project being hatched by the Congress. Sircilla ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, BRS district president Thota Agaiah and others were present.