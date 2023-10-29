Congress-CPM pact: Left on Wyra and Miryalguda

Sharing details with media persons at Khammam, CPI(M) State Secretary T Veerabhadram said there would be no alliance with the Congress if it denied the Left the Wyra and Miryalaguda seats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:00 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Sharing details with media persons at Khammam, CPI(M) State Secretary T Veerabhadram said there would be no alliance with the Congress if it denied the Left the Wyra and Miryalaguda seats.

Hyderabad: Making things very clear to the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday insisted on the Wyra and Miryalguda tickets under the alliance, failing which it would contest from all seats.

Sharing details with media persons at Khammam, CPI(M) State Secretary T Veerabhadram said there would be no alliance with the Congress if it denied the Left the Wyra and Miryalaguda seats. The CPI(M) had demanded two tickets from Bhadrachalam, Miryalguda, Madhira, Ibrahimpatnam and Palair.

However, honouring the seat sharing agreement, party had compromised on Palair and Bhadrachalam. “After a senior Congress leader called me saying Wyra would be offered to CPI(M), I crosschecked with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka but he denied it. Now, we have decided to demand Wyra and Miryalguda, failing which there will be no option but to contest in all seats,” Veerabhadram said.

Sources indicated that that the Congress has offered the Kothagudem and Chennur (SC) seats to the CPI.