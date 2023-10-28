Khammam BRS leaders tear into Tummala for his comments against CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: BRS leaders in Khammam tore into Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao for his reported comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Kandala Upender Reddy and BRS Wyra candidate said Tummala lacks moral standing to speak against the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the minister ridiculed Tummala’s statement that he managed to get a minister post to Chandrashekhar Rao in the past. The Congress leader neither took part in the Statehood movement nor shouted ‘Jai Telangana slogan’ and the BRS government did not depend on him, he said. Chandrashekar Rao was a leader who did not know failure but Tummala was facing successive failures. If the Chief Minister had not given Tummala the post of minister nine years ago, his political future would have been over for a decade.

Ex-MP Poguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala failed to strengthen the BRS instead damaged the BRS party in erstwhile Khammam district because of their selfish politics, Ajay Kumar said. Tummala who acts as an honest leader acquired hundreds of acres of farm lands after he became a minister and destroyed the political careers of many leaders to elevate himself. Every word Tummala spoke was a lie, he alleged.