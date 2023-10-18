Congress did not condemn Hamas in view of Telangana polls, says Assam CM

By PTI Updated On - 11:27 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged on Wednesday that the Congress did not condemn the Hamas and declared its support for Palestine at the insistence of party leader Rahul Gandhi, keeping an eye on the coming assembly elections in Telangana.

Sarma also said that there is no unity among the constituents of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and that it was constituted just to “cheat people” of India.

“See there was a CWC meeting (recently). The issue of Hamas was discussed there. Everyone said at the meeting that it is necessary to condemn Hamas at this point of time. But Rahul Gandhi said that election in Telangana is coming so we should support Palestine. I am telling you the inside story of the CWC. After that this resolution was passed,” he told reporters here.

At its last meeting on October 9, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reaffirmed its support to the Palestinian cause without mentioning the horrific attack carried out by the Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The Assam chief minister, who was in the Congress for over two decades before joining the BJP in 2015, pointed out that there was “not a single word” about the Hamas in the CWC resolution.

“They could have been balanced by saying that we condemn Hamas but at the same time we stand by India’s position of supporting an independent Palestine. But they did not do that,” he said.

Sarma said that strong action must be taken against terrorism but the Congress, due to its appeasement politics, is not saying anything against terrorism despite the fact that India is a victim of terrorism.

“It is a matter of sadness. The Congress, the oldest party in the country, should have openly condemned the Hamas. At the same they can say that we support Palestine. That is a different issue. Since the Congress is eying the vote bank of Owaisi (Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi), it is siding with the Hamas,” he said.

The chief minister said since Rahul Gandhi is a biker, there is a possibility that someday he may go and ride a bike in Gaza or hop on a tractor there.

Asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s reported criticism of the government for “standing with Israel” despite India’s long-term support for Palestine, Sarma said there are some people in India who are giving clean chit to the Hamas as they can’t see anything beyond appeasement.

“Even Hamas is not condemning Israel the way some people in India are condemning Israel. Even Hamas has accepted that it was in fault. Hamas knows that they kidnapped kids and that is a sin,” he said.