Congress expels Marri Shashidhar Reddy for anti-party activities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

File Photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection to former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy meeting union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, the Congress party has expelled him from the party for six years.

To this effect, the TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee Chairman G Chinna Reddy issued expulsion orders here on Saturday. In the order, G Chinna Reddy said Marri Shashidhar Reddy was expelled from the Congress party for his anti-party activities with immediate effect and the same was sent to AICC for ratification.

It was amidst reports of him cosying up to the BJP, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Vice Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, had met union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party vice-president DK Aruna during the meeting.

“Keeping in view of the tendency of the situation and anti-party activities of Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the Congress has taken a decision to expel him from the party for a period of six years” Chinna Reddy said in the order.

Meanwhile, senior leaders quitting the Congress and joining other parties is happening frequently.

Earlier this month, Nirmal District Congress Committee president Pawar Ramarao Patel resigned from the party and is said to be preparing to join the BJP, according to reports. Many senior leaders in the Congress have been unhappy with the TPCC leadership and this was evident during the Munugode bypoll. The party’s star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had abstained from campaigning from the party in the bypoll, which incidentally was necessitated after Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy quit the party and joined the BJP.

With these developments taking place just before and after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State, many are saying that amidst the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Congress Chodo Yatra was also happening.