Now, Priyanka Gandhi to try to rescue Telangana Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

File Photo of Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: Worried over the losing streak in elections, the Telangana Congress is now pinning hopes on Priyanka Gandhi, who is likely to take up the responsibility of party’s revival, besides State Congress affairs.

She would review the party affairs, especially on the reasons for Congress losing three bypolls and even the GHMC elections. Apart from reviews, she would take up remedial measures as well, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud said here on Friday.

Expressing concerns over the party losing the elections continuously, he stressed on the need to assess the reasons as to why people were not voting for Congress. Money definitely plays a crucial role but splurging would not guarantee victory in any elections. A detailed review would be conducted on multiple aspects under the supervision of AICC leaders, he said.

Taking a dig at a few senior leaders, the former MP said irrespective of the designation and posts, stern action would be initiated, if anyone violated the party disciplinary code.

“One should bear in mind that single-handedly no one can win elections for the Congress. It has to be a coordinated effort and leaders should abide by the party rules,” Goud said.