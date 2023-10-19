Congress firm to take up caste census in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Why the Prime Minister, who everywhere talked about OBC welfare, was not revealing the caste census data, questioned Rahul Gandhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly Polls, in Peddapally on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Peddapalli: Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making the caste census data public, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi promised to take up caste census in Telangana as well as across the country after coming to power. Why the Prime Minister, who everywhere talked about OBC welfare, was not revealing the caste census data, Rahul Gandhi questioned while participating in a public meeting held in Peddapalli on Thursday, as part of Congress vijaya bheri bus yatra.

90 secretary level officials of various departments would run the Indian government. They would decide how much amount should be allocated to various schemes and programmes such as NREGA, farmers, workers and others from the Rs 44 lakh crore budget of the country. They would also decide which government firm should be privatized.

“Out of 90 officers, how many are from OBC communities. I asked Modi while talking in parliament. Though the PM spoke for about one hour and 30 minutes, he did not answer my question” Rahul said.

Unfortunately, out of 90, only three officers were from OBC communities that too in unimportant departments. Moreover, they would take only 5 percent decisions. Was the OBC population five percent in the country? He questioned.

Besides PM, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was also not in favor of the caste census issue since it would expose the facts to the public, he said and assured to take caste senses in the country as well as in Telangana after coming to power.

Talking about Singareni, the AICC leader made it clear that they would not allow the central government to privatize Singareni coal mines. Earlier, the center made an attempt to hand over coal mines to Adani. But, they prevented it, he informed and assured to extend all kinds of support to Singareni workers.

Not only in Telangana, Modi was extending his support to Adani across the country. Rates for privatization of coal mines are being fixed by following different methods in different states, he informed and alleged the PM for going ahead with privatization of public sector companies across the country.

Stating that the Congress party was against it, he assured to protect the interests of workers and farmers.

Talking about Congress party’s six guarantees, Rahul Gandhi said that they would take decision on them in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power in the state.

When they made poll promises to the people in Karnataka state, opposition parties said that it was not possible to implement them. However, they implemented them in one day.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, who entered into the district from the adjacent Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, participated in road show in Manthani, interacted with Singareni works in SCCL guest house in Centenary colony. In the evening, he took part in padayatra in Karimnagar town.

