Congress gaining strength in TS CM creation: Arvind

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind claimed that the hype about Congress gaining strength in State was the creation of Chief Minister KCR.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Nizamabad: Amid reports that the BJP has lost momentum in Telangana after the Karnataka debacle, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday claimed that the hype about Congress gaining strength in State was the creation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to mislead people and that BJP was the only alternative to ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Speaking to media persons, Arvind alleged that the Chief Minister was creating an impression that the BJP had become weak and that the Congress was gaining strength in the State. “Where is Congress? All the hype about Congress getting stronger and a large number of leaders from BJP and other parties joining that party is a media creation,” he said.

He said BJP was still the alternative to BRS and that it would capture power in the State in the upcoming assembly polls. Refuting the allegation that BJP and BRS were having secret understanding, he said his party does not have any kind of alliance with the pink party. According to him, former BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former MLA Jupally Krishna Rao joining Congress would not make any kind of impact in the upcoming polls to the State assembly as both the leaders do not have any influence in their respective districts.