Nadda asks Telangana BJP leaders to shun differences or face action

JP Nadda expressed displeasure over the behaviour of a few senior leaders and asked them to sort out differences in the interest of the party

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

File Photo: BJP national president JP Nadda.

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing squabbles in the State unit of the BJP, the party’s national president JP Nadda on Sunday warned of stringent action against leaders working against the interests of the party.

Nadda, who arrived in the city to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool, held an hour-long meeting with senior State leaders including Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, party State president Bandi Sanjay, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, national vice president DK Aruna, actor-turned politician Vijayashanti and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and discussed latest political developments in the State.

He reportedly asked the leaders to shun differences and make collective efforts for the victory of the party in the upcoming Assembly polls. He expressed displeasure over the behaviour of a few senior leaders and asked them to sort out differences in the interest of the party. The BJP chief reportedly told the leaders that those who cross the party line would be shown the door.

Nadda also asked the leaders to take the ruling BRS party head-on and wanted them to prepare a strategy to project the BJP as the best alternative to BRS.

On Saturday, Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held discussions with Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in New Delhi, following reports that they were planning to leave the party and join the Congress. It is learnt that the duo were given assurances that they would be given key responsibilities in the party and that their suggestions would be considered.

The damage control exercise began after the Karnataka loss weakened the morale of the party cadre in the State to such an extent that a large number of leaders were planning to jump ship and join the Congress. The party, which claimed that it was the alternative to the ruling BRS found itself out of the race with Congress being seen as the main challenger.