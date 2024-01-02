Congress govt committed to distribute wealth of state among families: Government Whip

Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah stated that implementing two guarantees by the Congress government within two days after taking the reign of administration was indicating its commitment on fulfilling its poll promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Yadadri-Bhongir: Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah on Tuesday said that the state government was working with an target of reaching the wealth of Telangana must reach to every family.

Attending praja palana programme at Athmakur(M) here, Ilaiah said that the Congress government was committed to implement its six guarantees, which were poll promises. For their implementation, receiving of applications from eligible families was taken up from December 20 to January 8 under praja palana programme.

Through these welfare schemes, the state government was going to share the wealth of Telangana among the eligible families.

He stated that implementing two guarantees by the Congress government within two days after taking the reign of administration was indicating its commitment on fulfilling its poll promises.

Stating that the state government was accorded permission to TSRTC to purchase 1050 new buses, he said that Yadagirigutta depot of TSRC would also get 15 to 20 new buses.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ch Krishna Reddy said that all the applications would be uploaded online and a help desk was also setup at praja palana programme to help the people in filling up the applications.