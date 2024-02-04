Nizam’s Sugar Factory: CM Revanth Reddy asks Cabinet Sub Committee for report

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wanted the cabinet sub committee to suggest measures to be adopted for reopening the factories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 09:36 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the Cabinet Sub Committee to furnish a comprehensive report on the Nizam’s Sugar Factory at the earliest.

During the Cabinet meeting held here on Sunday, multiple aspects, including arrears and financial challenges of the factories that have been closed at Bodhan and Muthyampeta, were discussed. The cabinet also discussed issues being faced by sugarcane farmers in those areas and their requirements.

The Chief Minister wanted the cabinet sub committee to suggest measures to be adopted for reopening the factories.

“Set a deadline and furnish the report accordingly. Based on the committee’s report, the State Government will convene another meeting,” Revanth Reddy said.