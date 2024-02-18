Congress Govt failed to deliver on promises: Niranjan Reddy

Addressing a media conference at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy said the 72 days of the Congress rule had amply proved that the government was not sincere to the commitments given to people

18 February 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister, S Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday that the Congress government that failed to deliver on its guarantees and promises including disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance, had deliberately launched a mud-slinging campaign targeting the previous BRS regime only to divert the public attention.

Addressing a media conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the 72 days of the Congress rule had amply proved that the government was not sincere to the commitments given to people. It was not keen on fulfilling them either. Except for the free bus travel facility extended to women, no significant decision was taken to fulfil its promises.

He pointed out that the second session of the third assembly session was entirely devoted for spitting venom on the BRS and it would not be justified by the people. No allocations were made in the budget for fulfilling the promises made to the people. The Congress had focused its attention fully to Medigadda throughout the session.

Blowing Medigadda out of proportion would not yield any results for the Congress. The need of the hour was to initiate ate measures to rehabilitate the barrage by addressing the structural issues. The Congress Minister had tried every way to confuse the former Finance minister, but he could beat back successfully all the attempts of the Congress minister to distract his attention.

He sounded a caution to the government against backing out on its key guarantees including the Rythu Bandhu and Rs 500 per ton bonus offered to the paddy farmers. Farmers with a land holding of above three acres were on a long wait for the input assistance.