Telangana Elections 2023: Congress Promises Indiramma Indlu, Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the party's manifesto for the Telangana elections 2023, which promised six guarantees to the people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

