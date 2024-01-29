Congress has deceived the youth, says KTR

BRS working president KTR said that in the guise of ‘change’, the Congress had deceived the youth in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 10:09 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that in the guise of ‘change’, the Congress had deceived the youth in the State, also leading to over 6.5 lakh auto drivers being deprived of a steady income and being pushed into misery.

Addressing BRS workers at Chevella constituency here on Monday, he said the farming sector was also struggling under the Congress government rule. False claims were being made at international platforms that Rythu Bharosa assistance was being extended to farmers. The Congress, which asked the farmers to be slapped with chappals for seeking Rythu Bandhu assistance, should be hit with votes, he said.

Also Read Minorities deprived of their due in Telangana, says KTR

During elections, Revanth Reddy had assured to waive loans up to Rs.2 lakh of farmers but had failed to fulfill the promise. He had even assured to sign the farm loan waiver file on December 9, the BRS working president reminded.

He also wanted the government to announce the details of extending one tola gold to beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi programme. The Congress had made 420 promises to the people and if it fails to deliver the promises, BRS would expose its false lies, the BRS working president said.

“Promises made to the people should be implemented before Parliament elections notification is issued,” Rama Rao demanded.