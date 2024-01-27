Minorities deprived of their due in Telangana, says KTR

Addressing a meeting of the minority wing of the party at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said CM Revanth Reddy's RSS roots were behind the raw deal meted out to minorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:04 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the Congress government for the raw deal meted out to minority communities by denying them due representation in the State cabinet, BRS working president KT Rama Rao pointed out that minorities were deprived of a cabinet berth in the government for the first time after 1953.

Addressing a meeting of the minority wing of the party at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s RSS roots were behind the raw deal meted out to minorities. The Chief Minister was taking vengeance against minorities for the overwhelming support extended by them to the BRS during the Assembly polls.

The Congress had used the name of Mohammed Shabbir Ali to woo the minorities during the elections. But the government opted to appoint him as an advisor instead of inducting a minority leader in the cabinet. Such a treatment would amount to insulting the minority community. The Congress leadership was vying with the BJP in denying the minorities of their due. The minorities were viewed just as vote bank by the Congress, he said.

Holding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Home, fully responsible for the recent communal incidents in the State, he pointed out communal clashes were reported in Sangareddy, Nalgonda and many other places on January 22. The government had failed to act against such incidents and had thrown up its hands after filing cases.

Asking the minorities to be wary of the designs of the Congress and the BJP, he said the two parties were working in tandem because of the ‘Fevical bonding’ that was holding them together in the State. The Congress party would field non-serious candidates in the parliamentary polls in the State against the BJP nominees to help them at the hustings.

He recalled that minority welfare was accorded priority in the BRS government. Sustained efforts were made for development in the education sector by allocating funds in a big way. It was because of the secular credentials of the BRS leadership that minorities had voted for the BRS in a big way in the assembly polls, he said.