KCR will expose Congress failure on NSP, says Jagadish Reddy

Describing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as lacking in-depth understanding, senior BRS leader G Jagadish Reddy asserted on Saturday that the shortcomings of the Congress government in safeguarding the State's interests would be unveiled by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao during the upcoming public gathering in Nalgonda on February 13th.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 06:57 PM

Nalgonda: Terming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as someone with half-baked knowledge, senior BRS leader G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the failures of the Congress government in protecting the interests of the State would be exposed by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao at the public meeting to be held at Nalgonda on February 13.

Inspecting arrangements at the venue near Marriguda bypass, Jagadish Reddy said Congress leaders were spreading false propaganda on the KRMB taking the control over Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to cover up their government’s mistake. Revanth Reddy stating that he would remove the imprints of KCR on the State indicated his culture and low standards, Jagadish Reddy said.

Stating that 24 hour power supply to the agriculture sector and Rythu Bandhu were hallmarks of the KCR regime, he said the Congress was scarpping these by not implementing them.

He cautioned that Congress leaders would not be allowed to move in the State until NSP was brought back to the control of the State government.