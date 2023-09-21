Congress has rowdy sheeter applying for Karimnagar ticket

Srinivas, who has applied for a Congress ticket from the Karimnagar segment, was elected as sarpanch for a few terms for Bommakal located on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 07:41 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Karimnagar: Bommakal sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas is turning out to be a headache for the Congress, which he joined recently, with him facing various allegations, especially land grabbing. Srinivas already has a rowdy sheet opened against him by the Karimnagar rural police, with political rivals now circulating copies of the sheet on various social media platforms in the town.

Srinivas, who has applied for a Congress ticket from the Karimnagar segment, was elected as sarpanch for a few terms for Bommakal located on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. However, he faced allegations in the Bommakal lands scam with the police registering 24 cases against him and arresting him. They opened a rowdy sheet on him as well in March this year.

On the other hand, the competition for the Karimnagar Congress ticket is still intense, especially after former MP Ponnam Prabhakar made known his decision to contest from the Husnabad assembly segment. There are already 15 aspirants who have applied for the Karimnagar ticket, with Srinivas and My3 network owner Kotha Jaipal Reddy among those.

With Srinivas’s opponents, including from the Congress itself, trying to highlight the rowdy sheet that was opened against him, things have got interesting, though many leaders feel that this will only tarnish the party’s image and affect winning prospects of the Congress candidate in the elections.