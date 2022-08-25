Congress holds consultations to finalise Munugode bypoll candidate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:17 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Even as internal differences persist, the State unit of Congress is intensifying its action plan for Munugode bypoll as the TPCC leadership held a marathon meeting ticket aspirants for the bypoll and a report is likely to submit to the AICC for final confirmation of the candidate.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with aspirants, including Palvai Sravanthi, Chalamalla Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi Kumar and Kailash.

After the meeting, the senior leaders held another meeting AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore on the aspirants’ prospects. Based on the aspirants’ assessments, the TPCC would be submitting a report to the AICC for final approval in finalizing the candidate.

However, the State leaders have made it clear that only after AICC finalizes the candidate, the party would announce the candidate for the by poll.

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who declared that he would not campaign for the party in the Munugode bypoll, took a U turn and said he would now actively participate in the party programmes.

After a meeting with the CLP leader, the MP said the party would finalise the candidate for the bypoll based on his or her strengths and as per the party survey outcome. Eventually, AICC would approve the candidate, he said to media persons later in the evening.