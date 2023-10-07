Congress holds protest across country over portraying Rahul as Ravan by BJP

By IANS Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

Congress workers shout slogans during a protest against BJP over circulation of an alleged objectionable poster of Rahul Gandhi, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

New Delhi: Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said that the party leaders staged protest across the country over the BJP’s post portraying him as Ravan.

He said that the saffron party is gradually realising the power of sky rocketing popularity of its former party chief. He said that BJP must know that there is a price to pay for their irresponsible and dangerous actions against Rahul Gandhi. In a post on X, Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi ji is our revered leader and loved by billions across the world. It is very clear that with his sky-rocketing popularity, the BJP is gradually realising the power of Rahul Gandhi.”

“But they must know that there is a price to pay for their irresponsible and dangerous actions against him,” he said. He said that in a spontaneous emotional outburst against Thursday’s post comparing Rahul Gandhi with Ravan, the entire Congress cadre across the country was on the streets – without any official call – to reject the BJP’s hateful behaviour and in complete solidarity with the Wayanad MP. His remarks came after Congress workers staged protest across the country over the BJP’s post portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan.

Meanwhile, Congress, in a press statement, said that the party workers carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the BJP and demanded unconditional apology from the party (BJP).

In New Delhi thousands of workers gathered to march against the BJP. They were stopped by the police, it said. Congress said that the senior party leaders said that the spontaneous expression of anger and dismay by people across the country against Gandhi’s depiction as Ravan has only proved his popularity and reinforced BJP’s fears and panic as it was looking at an imminent defeat.

Congress said that despite anger and resentment the party workers maintained complete peace during their protest despite some grave provocations at several places by police.

