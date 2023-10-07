Curfews, communal conflicts to return to Telangana if Congress voted to power: Harish Rao

The Minister, who criticised the Congress for eliminating banned Maoists under the guise of consultations, exuded confidence that the BRS would be able to form the government for the third time in a row.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:18 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mancherial: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the culture of Congress was to make fake promises, distribute cash bags and create communal tensions.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone to Padthanpalli Lift Irrigation Scheme and a 33/11 kv power substation at Donabanda village in Hajipur mandal on Saturday, he said the Congress was daydreaming to win the mandate of the public by distributing money brought from Karnataka. But communal violence and curfews would be an order of the day. The Congress failed to keep its several promises made at the time of polls in the past.

The Minister, who criticised the Congress for eliminating banned Maoists under the guise of consultations, exuded confidence that the BRS would be able to form the government for the third time in a row.

Certain opposition party leaders were trying to spoil the tranquility of Mancherial by wooing the public with baits. A leader who ran a gambling club and looted several banks in Hyderabad was now eying the constituency, he said, cautioning voters against such people and asked them to elect BRS nominee N Diwakar Rao, who was known for his accessibility round the clock.

Rao said BJP president JP Nadda could not save his party from failure in the elections to Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. What would he do in Telangana, he asked. Stating that the BJP would not get a single seat in Telangana, he asked Nadda to form a committee to save deposits of BJP nominees.

Government whip Balka Suman, MLC Dande Vittal, Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha, MLAs Diwakar Rao Durgam Chinnaiah, Collector Badavath Santosh, DCP Sudhir Kekan and others were present.

The irrigation scheme, which can lift 1 TMC of water, is envisaged to irrigate agriculture fields in 16 villages of Hajipur and two villages of Luxettipet mandal, spending Rs 80.50 crore. The estimated cost of the power sub-station is Rs 3 crore.