Congress leader has no moral right to criticize Vinod Kumar: Karimnagar Mayor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao came down heavily on congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar for making baseless allegations against TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar in connection with changing of alignment of National Highway 563 to be laid from Jagtial to Hanamkonda.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sunil Rao alleged that Prabhakar, who never talked about NH 563 during his tenure as MP from 2009 to 2014, has no moral right to make allegations against Vinod Kumar, who always thinks about the welfare and development of the poor.

The congress leader did not even think about the development of a 130 kilometer distance road in Karimnagar parliament constituency.

Prabhkar was such an inefficient politician who failed to sanction a single rupee for the development of national highways as well as Karimnagar town though the congress was in power both at state and national level.

However, TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar got sanctioned NH 563 during his tenure as MP though TRS was not in power at the center. When the works of NH were about to start, the congress leader was making comments against Vinod Kumar for his political gains.

Vinod Kumar strove hard to lay NH-563 without giving any troubles to the public. Mayor made it clear that there was no question of tolerating baseless comments being made by leaders against Vinod Kumar, who was striving hard for the development of the town. Vinod Kumar, who worked as parliament member for three times and presently working as planning board vice-chairman, never thought for his selfish gains and he always works for the welfare and development of the public.

Reacting on congress leader’s comments on local bodies, Mayor alleged that Prabhakar has no moral right to speak on local bodies since the latter (the then MP) played a mute spectator role though the then congress government had not conducted elections for local bodies for two and half years.

Both Vinod Kumar and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar were behind the developmental works being done in Karimnagar town. Moreover, they played a vital role in getting smart city status for Karimnagar town.

Promising to sanction huge funds to Karimangar, Prabhakar, during his tenure as MP, took all corporators of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, to Delhi and met the then union minister Jaipal Reddy. However, not a single rupee was sanctioned. So, congress leader has no moral right to criticize Vinod Kumar and Kamalakar, who were taking up various developmental programmes by sanctioning huge amounts under various schemes.