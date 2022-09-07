Telangana firm on SC categorisation: Vinod Kumar

(File Photo) State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday clarified that the State government’s stand on implementing SC categorisation was clear and a resolution was also passed in the State Assembly to implement it.

The resolution copy was already sent to the Central government a few years ago, he said after MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga met him at the Minister’s quarters here.

Vinod Kumar said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has clearly stated the government’s stand on the SC categorisation.

Later, several job aspirants under the leadership of Krishna Madiga submitted a memorandum to Vinod Kumar requesting to reduce the cut off marks for SC, ST aspirants in the police sub-inspector and constable recruitment examination. He assured the aspirants that he would bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister and try to resolve it.