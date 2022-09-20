Dengue rampant in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Dengue is rampant in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Though a little number of cases were reported in the initial days of the beginning of this rainy season, there was spurt in the cases during the last two months. Continuous rainfall, change in climate and lack of awareness about disease among the public were few reason for surge in dengue cases. Water stagnation in the middle on residential areas was helping for mosquito breeding.

Besides dengue, seasonal diseases typhoid and malaria were also rampant. As a result, hospitals in rural area as well as towns were experiencing huge crowds as patients were visiting them for treatment. Without proper awareness about dengue symptoms, people in rural areas were approaching RMPs and PMPs for treatment. As they failed to get relief from severe headache, fever and body pains even after a few days of treatment, they were approaching hospitals in district headquarters.

However, by that time, their health condition had deteriorated following the massive decline of platelet count. Unable to respond to treatment, more than ten people have died in the recent past. A government teacher from Bhupathipur, Raikal mandal of Jagtial district, Md Rabbana (40) died on September 18.

She underwent treatment at the local RMP as she suffered with fever for two days. As her platelet count declined, she was shifted to a private hospital in Jagtial. Later, she was shifted to Karimnagar hospital where she breathed her last. Rabbana was a Telugu pandit teacher in Raikal Girls’ High School.

Not only Rabbana, another ten persons including four children died with dengue in Raikal mandal alone in the recent past. A number of people belonging to Bhupathipur, Ramojipet, Kistampet and Mythapur are suffering from fevers. Alerted district administration has started door to door fever surveys in the villages and providing medicine to the people suffering with diseases.

On Tuesday, District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Pullala Sridhar visited Raikal and Bhupathipur and examined the ongoing fever survey. Interacting with local doctors, DMHO instructed them to be always alert and refer serious cases to the district headquarters. On the other hand, more than 400 cases were reported so far in this month across the old Karimnagar. While 67 cases were reported in June, 73 were registered in July, and 181 cases in the month of August.

Speaking to Telangana Today, DMHO Sridhar said that fever cases were controlled in Raikal mandal. Admitting that dengue cases have been reported, he said that fogging was being continued in all villages to check the mosquito breeding. Breaking of misquotes would be controlled if fogging was taken up every week for four weeks continuously. So, he instructed the staff to take up fogging every week without any interruption.