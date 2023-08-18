Minister Dayakar Rao pays tributes to Sardar Papana on his birth anniversary

Addressing the gatherings during these events, the Minister said that Sardar Sarvai Papana had contributed a lot for the benefit of the downtrodden and backward classes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on the commemoration of Sardar Sarvai Papana’s birth anniversary, paid his respects by garlanding Pappanna’s statue in Thorrur. He also unveiled a statue of Papanna at the Kanvai Gudem village of Pedda Vangara Mandal on Friday.

Addressing the gatherings during these events, the Minister said that Sardar Sarvai Papana had contributed a lot for the benefit of the downtrodden and backward classes.

In his remarks, Minister Dayakar Rao referred to Sardar Sarvai as a remarkable warrior who emerged from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable heights. He emphasized that Sardar Sarvai’s legacy transcends mere individuality and stands as a symbol of strength.

“Sardar Sarvai Papana was not just a person, but a force that galvanized change,” Minister Dayakar Rao stated. He elaborated on Sardar Sarvai’s valiant rebellion against the oppressive rule of the Nizam and how he fearlessly waged war against such tyranny.

The Minister expressed gratitude that Sardar Sarvai was born within their area, asserting that his struggles continue to inspire generations.

Minister Dayakar Rao stated that the government was conducting the annual observance of Papanna Jayanti and Vardhanti of Pappanna.

Furthermore, he said that the government was setting up the Sarvai Papanna building, spanning five acres in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Rao also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries.

Not only paid homage to Sardar Sarvai Papana’s legacy but also highlighted the government’s dedication to progress and societal upliftment.