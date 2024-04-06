Congress manifesto: KTR asks Rahul to prove by getting turncoats to resign

Telangana Today 6 April 2024

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Congress party’s proposal to amend the 10th schedule to ensure automatic disqualification of MLAs / MPs, if they switch loyalties, BRS working president KT Rama Rao reminded that the grand old party preaches something but does exactly the opposite.

In Telangana, recently the Congress announced the Secunderabad MP ticket to BRS MLA Danam Nagender soon after he joined the party. Similarly, it had also admitted Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, whose daughter has been fielded as Congress candidate from Warangal.

In sharp contrast to encouraging defections into the party, the Congress in its manifesto that was released on Friday, declared that 10th schedule would be amended to ensure automatic disqualification of MLAs / MPs, if they defect.

Hitting out at the Congress for its double standards, the BRS working president said Congress party, which was the mothership that promoted the “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram” culture of political defections in India seems to have had a ‘Big’ change of heart.

“Welcome their noble proposal on amending 10th schedule. But as always, Congress preaches something but does the exact opposite in terms of practice!!,” he said on X.

“Rahul Gandhiji, why don’t you demonstrate that you are not a party of hypocrites? Make both these defectors resign or have the Speaker disqualify them and prove to the country that you practice what you preach,” Rama Rao said, sharing a copy of the Congress manifesto and images of Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari joining the Congress party.