Congress’ Nava Sankalp meeting and training camp concludes in Tamil Nadu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

The three-day public outreach training camp organized in Madurai for Youth Congress members concluded on Sunday. Youth Congress national joint secretary Krishan Allavaru, national spokesperson Pawan Khera, Dr. Amol Kolhe, and Srimaan Ramachandra Raja were present at the occasion.

According to NSUI state chairman Srimaan, there are many challenges that lay ahead for the party. The youths, he said, should speak up and confront those who are misleading them.

“Party leaders must struggle hard to end all atrocities on the citizens,” he added further. More than 1000 Youth Congress leaders attended the training camp from all around Tamil Nadu.