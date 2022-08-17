Congress not dependent on anyone: Manickam Tagore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary and Telangana affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said the party was not dependent on anyone and it works as a team. The party high command was seriously watching the developments in the State, he said.

“The Congress party works in an organized manner. I am a representative of party national president Sonia Gandhi. There will be grievances from all those who could not be accommodated and that the party will take care of it,” he said at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here.

Tagore was in the city to conduct a series of meetings with the party leaders in the wake of byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency after the resignation of MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Replying to a question, Tagore said the Congress was not dependent on anyone and it believes in collective leadership. “The Congress is a party with lakhs of workers. The PCC president is a captain and we give him a task. Congress believes in team work and there are many capable leaders to take the party forward,” he said.

To a question, he said those, who joined the BJP, can allege anything.

“I am not answerable to them,” he said, adding that Sonia Gandhi, along with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi were always striving for the development of the party in Telangana.

“Priyanka Gandhi always hopes that the Congress should win in Telangana and she is eagerly watching the developments in the State,” Tagore said. The party feels that the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency is expected to be conducted along with Gujarat Assembly elections.