Congress report card too substandard to win hearts of Telangana, says KCR

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the report card of the Congress was too substandard to win the hearts of the people in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Launching a frontal attack on the Congress leadership for its campaign decorated with falsehoods, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday that the report card of the Congress was too substandard to win the hearts of the people in Telangana.

Addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabhas in Nizamabad Rural and Narsapur constituencies, he said the core governing system that was devised as part of the long and strenuous process of State-rebuilding would be in peril with forces that had already proved to be a gross mismatch to Telangana and the needs of its people.

The State was still grieving the loss of 400 students and youths who fought for Statehood in the first phase of the movement in 1969. They were killed in a bid to nip the movement in the bud by the then Congress rulers. The Congress had left Telangana in shambles and wrecked its prosperity by forcing an unwelcome merger with Andhra. He recalled that the flagship programmes such as Rythu Bandhu, free power supply round the clock and land administration mechanism strengthened with the Dharani portal were being mocked at by the Congress leaders today.

None other than Rahul Gandhi was also hell bent on doing away with new administrative mechanism put in place by the BRS government. No one would be able to come to the rescue of the people if the core system of the new administration was scrapped. Three years of brain-storming and sustained effort had gone into the hammering out the new land administration system based on the Dharani portal.

Dharani had facilitated transfer of all rights over the land holdings from the officials to the farmers concerned.

People should be wary of the lurking threat to the State and act in earnest by making informed decisions, he said adding that Congress leaders from Karnataka campaigning in the State were boasting of the five hour power supply managed by them. They seemed to be blissfully ignorant of the fact that farmers in Telangana were provided with 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply free of cost. No State in the country could venture to provide free power to the farm sector so far. But the PCC chief wanted to cut it down to three hours a day.

The Chief Minister assured that the assignment lands in the enjoyment of the SC, ST and BC farmers would be theirs with full rights on par with patta lands soon. He appealed to the people not to be carried away with the propaganda that the such lands would be resumed by the government. The BRS would strive to safeguard the interests of the disadvantaged communities. He recalled that that the Manjira river and Haldivagu stream were neglected by the Congress government in the undivided state. The Congress rulers had gone to the extent of banning the construction of check dams on Haldivagu and Manjira river.

He assured the farmers that the works on the Pillutla canal would be completed to give water to their lands. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme water would also come to Narsapur. The demand for setting up ITI in Narsapur would be considered.