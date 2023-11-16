Regional parties crucial for coalition govt at Centre in 2024, says CM KCR

KCR reiterated that parties with regional roots and grasp of regional issues would decide matters in the days to come.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The BRS juggernaut will not stop with a victory in the Assembly elections, but will go on to emerge triumphant in the 2024 Parliament elections as well, especially at a time when regional parties are all set to play a pivotal role in shaping national politics, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Thursday.

Stating that regional parties would become crucial in the formation of the next coalition government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that parties with regional roots and grasp of regional issues would decide matters in the days to come.

“The future belongs to regional parties. The Modi government will fall short of the required majority in the 2024 elections, paving the way for a coalition government. By winning both the Assembly and Parliament elections, the BRS can exert influence in Delhi and protect our rights,” Chandrashekhar Rao said at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings at Adilabad and Boath on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who said the Congress was attempting to revive the middlemen system and encourage rampant corruption, jeopardizing the progress of agriculture and farmers in Telangana, said this was evident from the manner in which Congress leaders were terming expenditure of agriculture a misuse of tax revenues.

He also criticised the Congress for treating minorities as a vote bank without addressing their socio-economic development during its 58 years of governance. He compared the BRS government’s commitment to minority welfare, citing an expenditure of over Rs.12,000 crore in the last decade with that of the Rs.2,000 crore spent during the previous Congress regime of 10 years. Quality education was also being provided to poor students from minority communities through residential institutions.

“Telangana is a model State for the entire country where Hindus, Muslims and Christians celebrate every festival together. We will ensure that Telangana remains a secular State as long as I am alive,” he said, adding that notwithstanding the efforts of both the Congress and the BJP, the BRS would form the government in Telangana after December 3.

Dubbing the Congress and the BJP as two sides of the same coin, Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the BJP-led Centre for discrimination towards Telangana in allocation of medical colleges and Navodaya schools. He pointed out the establishment of 157 medical colleges across the country by the BJP in the last 10 years, with none sanctioned for Telangana despite numerous appeals. He said no new Navodaya school was established in Telangana in the last 10 years, ignoring the law passed by the Parliament.

“I wrote over 100 letters to Modi, but there has been no response. Are we not a State? Are we not part of India? The BJP is playing with the future of our children. Instead, the BJP is trying to create a communal divide. Casting your ballot to the BJP is nothing but wasting your precious vote. People should instead throw the BJP in the dustbin as it is of no use to us,” he said.