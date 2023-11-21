Congress responsible for backwardness of SCs, STs: CM KCR

He reminded that even today, attacks on Dalits were being witnessed in north Indian States including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao blamed the Congress for the backwardness of the SCs and STs in the country despite ruling it for over five decades. He reminded that even today, attacks on Dalits were being witnessed in north Indian States including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat, as political parties treat them as mere vote banks.

“The Dalits were made to live on the village outskirts. No effort was made until the BRS government launched Dalit Bandhu in Telangana for their socio-economic empowerment. Notwithstanding the achievements of the country, the backwardness of the Dalits and atrocities against them, will remain as a stain on this nation, unless there is action for their upliftment,” he asserted.

Also Read Popular YouTuber’s involvement suspected in Visakhapatnam fishing harbour fire

Addressing the Praja Ashiravada Sabha meeting at Madhira on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by the BRS government, will soon become a guiding light for the entire country. He said the scheme could not be implemented to benefit all eligible Dalit families at one go, due to financial constraints. “It is an ongoing process and will be implemented in a phased manner,” he declared.

Further, the Chief Minister reminded that the BRS government took multiple measures for upliftment of the Dalits ranging from reservations to SCs in licenses to operate liquor shops, fertiliser shops and medical shops, apart from government contracts among others. “This is to ensure that the Dalits venture into new areas where they have no presence and empower themselves,” he added.

He reminded that the BRS government never discriminated against the constituencies represented by the opposition leaders. citing Madhira as an example, he said the Dalit Bandhu scheme was being implemented in the constituency on a saturation mode with a mandal as a unit.