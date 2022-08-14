Congress Sarpanches from Munugode join TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: The influx of leaders and cadre from the Opposition parties into the ruling TRS continues unabated ahead of the Munugode bypolls.

A large group of elected representatives from various local bodies along with their followers belonging to Munugode constituency, joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday.

Former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy inducted the elected representatives including Telangana State Sarpanches Forum general secretary and Ravigudem Sarpanch G Satyam into TRS. Others including Sarpanches J Maheshwari Yadav (Cholledu), B Radha Ramesh (Kishtapuram), V Jagan Goud (Kalvalapelli), P Padma (Zamistanpalli) and others, joined the party.

They were all working in the Congress party earlier and joined the TRS after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy decided to join the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudhana Chary and Jeevan Reddy assured that the party will give them appropriate positions in the party as well as the government, considering their work and efficiency. They said the TRS respects all the leaders and workers who work for the party and the State, by providing them with opportunities to serve the people.