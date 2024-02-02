Congress succeeds in removing BRS Municipal Chairperson in Narayankhed

Since three BRS councillors had joined Congress recently, it moved the no-confidence motion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 06:59 PM

Sangareddy: Congress, which moved a no-confidence motion in Narayankhed municipality has succeeded in removing the BRS Municipal Chairperson Rubina Begum and Vice-chairman Ahar Parusuram from the posts.

Since three BRS councillors had joined Congress recently, it moved the no-confidence motion. The BRS is now having five councillors out of 15.

Narayanakhed MLA Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy and MLC T Jeevan Reddy participated in the no-confidence motion as ex-officio members. As BRS councillors have stayed away from the election, the Congress had got 12 votes out of 17 votes, including ex-officio members voters.

Congress councillors are expected to elect Anand Suresh Shetkar as Chairman and Shankar as Vice-chairperson. RDO Venkat Reddy acted as the presiding officer, and Municipal Commissioner Malla Reddy and others were present.